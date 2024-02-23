Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 10,550 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 363,661 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,156,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,136,000 after purchasing an additional 444,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,022,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

KWEB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969,150. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.