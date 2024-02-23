Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $35,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,443 shares of company stock valued at $106,734,971 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,203.00. 11,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,228. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,061.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $951.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.