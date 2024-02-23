Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 312,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $10,366,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 256,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

