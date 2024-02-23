Optiver Holding B.V. Has $47,000 Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 2,407.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 459.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 482.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,923. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

