Optiver Holding B.V. Has $233,000 Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 3,847.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,781 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 341,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 105,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 163,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 707,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 118,173 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 514,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOGL

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.