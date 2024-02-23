Optiver Holding B.V. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,815 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EWT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. 262,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

