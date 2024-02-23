Optiver Holding B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,640 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Suzano by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Price Performance

NYSE SUZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,396. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Suzano Increases Dividend

Suzano Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This is an increase from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

