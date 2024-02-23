Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.34 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 43.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $105.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

