Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 952 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

MCK opened at $510.30 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.15. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

