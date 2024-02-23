Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 952 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $510.30 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

