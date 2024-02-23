Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 878 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $207.24 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $208.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

