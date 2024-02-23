Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,023 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Celsius by 146.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.61 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

