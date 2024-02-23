Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,551 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

