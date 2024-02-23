Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.68 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

