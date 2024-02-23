Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $271.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

