Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 4,027 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in WEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 4.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $220.31 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $224.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average of $191.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,899 shares of company stock worth $13,922,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.