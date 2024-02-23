Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,152,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $427,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $164.49 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

