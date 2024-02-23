Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,519 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

