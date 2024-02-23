Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.07 Million in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,474.27 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,433.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,446.51.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

