Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 243.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,843,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Valaris by 31.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after buying an additional 919,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valaris by 64.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after buying an additional 867,097 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,005,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,211,000 after acquiring an additional 155,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NYSE VAL opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

