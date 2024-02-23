Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.50 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

