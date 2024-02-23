Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,861,000 after buying an additional 558,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $70.62 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

