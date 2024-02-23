Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 504.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 661,348 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

