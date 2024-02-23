Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.20 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

