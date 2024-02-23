Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,244 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 298,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $168.90 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $170.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

