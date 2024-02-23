Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 112.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVB. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

