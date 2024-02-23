Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 6,028 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $240.01 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

