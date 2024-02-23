ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.72%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-$4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.