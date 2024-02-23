OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $98.37 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. OMG Network has a market cap of $98.37 million and $12.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00070445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001532 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.