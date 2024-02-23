Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 104,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,438. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,378 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,062. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

