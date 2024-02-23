Old Point Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

