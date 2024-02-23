Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

ODC opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

