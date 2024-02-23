OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OGE Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,843,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,083,000 after buying an additional 209,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

