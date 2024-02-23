Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $20.62. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 305,642 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

