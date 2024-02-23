Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OXY opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.