NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $270.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NXPI opened at $239.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $242.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.