Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.83

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 2616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

