Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCDL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE NCDL opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

