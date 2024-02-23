Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.42.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE NTR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.