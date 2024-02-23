Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.