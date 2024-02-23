NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOV. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.36.

NOV opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

