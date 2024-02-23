Northland Power Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Northland Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Get Northland Power alerts:

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.