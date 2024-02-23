Northland Power Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Northland Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
About Northland Power
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.