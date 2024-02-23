Northern Trust Corp Has $527.24 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $527,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $256.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.76 and its 200-day moving average is $223.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $269.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

