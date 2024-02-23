Northern Trust Corp Buys 54,396 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Roper Technologies worth $550,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $555.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $542.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

