Northern Trust Corp Buys 283,010 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Phillips 66 worth $586,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $146.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

