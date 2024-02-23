Northern Trust Corp Buys 178,464 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,464 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Sysco worth $405,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

