Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.87% of Vulcan Materials worth $501,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $256.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.98 and a 200 day moving average of $218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $260.81.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

