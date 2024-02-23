North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $650.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

