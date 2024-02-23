Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,973,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 208,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 351,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,306,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NSC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.47. 70,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.