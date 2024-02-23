NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. NiSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.70-$1.74 EPS.

NiSource Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 872,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,674. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 72.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,609,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,217,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,004 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

